HFR Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 4.0% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.63. The stock had a trading volume of 225,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,924. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.30 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.01. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

