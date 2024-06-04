HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,006,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Veralto by 34,761.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 112,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,172. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.36.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.