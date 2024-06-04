Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.9 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,592,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,515,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.