Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 30th total of 21,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

HL traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.12.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

