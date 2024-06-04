Heard Capital LLC Has $60.96 Million Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Anterix accounts for about 4.0% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Anterix worth $60,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Anterix by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Anterix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Anterix

In other news, CFO Timothy Gray sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $531,843.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 10,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,328. The firm has a market cap of $616.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.81. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Anterix in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

