Heard Capital LLC Cuts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Heard Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up 9.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of TransDigm Group worth $142,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total value of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares worth $37,097,386. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,363.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,330.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,155. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $782.45 and a 12 month high of $1,363.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,266.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,140.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.