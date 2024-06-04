Head to Head Contrast: Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) and Its Competitors

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Atmus Filtration Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 314.52% 17.61% Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors -293.43% -0.13% -5.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion $171.30 million 15.13 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors $5.56 billion $139.70 million 6.31

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies. Atmus Filtration Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors 534 2764 3482 118 2.46

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.67%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

