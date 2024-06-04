Head to Head Analysis: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ) vs. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals -765.90% -79.96% -56.45%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals $44.58 million 45.79 -$328.07 million ($1.60) -5.37

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genocea Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genocea Biosciences and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 66.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.