Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $28.62. 109,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,719,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 203,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

