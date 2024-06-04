HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Sells $1,208,169.60 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76.

On Thursday, March 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $280,500.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 72.5% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HashiCorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

