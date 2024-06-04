Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance
NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.18. 73,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.
