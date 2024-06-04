Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.18. 73,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,832. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 38.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Harvard Bioscience

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.