Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

GYRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gyrodyne news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $34,900.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares in the company, valued at $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Gyrodyne during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 47.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 119.9% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 342,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

