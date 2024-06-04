Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gyrodyne Stock Performance
GYRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Gyrodyne has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gyrodyne news, Director Paul L. Lamb sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $34,900.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,328 shares in the company, valued at $889,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gyrodyne Company Profile
Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gyrodyne
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.