Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Short Interest Update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRND shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,083,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRND. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grindr by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grindr during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRND remained flat at $9.50 during midday trading on Monday. 368,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $11.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 3,761.31%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

