Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0357

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $141,091.81 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,236.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00670041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00119798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00227987 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00088981 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

