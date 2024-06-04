GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.55

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 1580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a market cap of C$42.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

