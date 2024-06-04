Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Green Dot

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $7,464,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 360.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 609,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,869,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Down 2.0 %

GDOT stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.