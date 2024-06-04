Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,985 shares.The stock last traded at $8.30 and had previously closed at $8.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

