Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €10.60 ($11.52) and last traded at €10.40 ($11.30). 853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.10 ($10.98).
The stock has a market cap of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26.
Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.
