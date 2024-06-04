Golem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.01 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $463.74 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

