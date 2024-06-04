Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

GPIQ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.