Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.41 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.4059 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
GPIQ traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $47.13.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
