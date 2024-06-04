Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 120,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 27,341 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.86.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $953.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

