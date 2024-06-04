GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Trading 2.6% Higher

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.64. 251,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,165,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,441,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.