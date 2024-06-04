General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Increased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,855.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 361,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.74. 15,360,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,171,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

