General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.6% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.75. 4,193,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.