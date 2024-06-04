Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNLX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Genelux Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,305. Genelux has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.37.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Genelux

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $109,101.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,107 shares of company stock worth $477,725. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 925,258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 516.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genelux by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

