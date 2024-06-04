Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.4% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 772,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.00. 1,303,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

