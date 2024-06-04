Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 520 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 2.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,745,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after acquiring an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.60. 1,761,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average is $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.