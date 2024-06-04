Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Sells 51 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $563.41. 449,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

