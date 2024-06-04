Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $660.11. 1,898,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $526.11 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $738.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $735.18. The company has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.