Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 4,625 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.71. 877,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,388. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $226.76.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

