Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,460 ($18.71). 201,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,303. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,654.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,518 ($19.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,356.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.53.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($269,413.13). 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

