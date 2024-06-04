FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP) Position Lowered by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Stock Performance

BATS FSEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,671 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a market cap of $522.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

