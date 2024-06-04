Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Up 3%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.57. 206,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 712,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTDR

Frontdoor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.