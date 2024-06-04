Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:FRVWY)

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Sunday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance

FRVWY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

About Friedrich Vorwerk Group

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE provides various solutions for transformation and transportation of energy in Germany and Europe. The company operates through Natural Gas, Electricity, Clean Hydrogen, and Adjacent Opportunities segments. The Natural Gas segment comprises infrastructure services and product solutions for the transport and conversion of raw natural gas into treated natural gas; and engages in transporting the natural gas through high-pressure pipelines to processing in filtering and separation plants, compressor stations, storage and measurement systems, LNG terminals, and gas pressure control and measurement systems.

