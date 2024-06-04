Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:FRVWY)

Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Sunday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance
FRVWY opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.67.
About Friedrich Vorwerk Group
