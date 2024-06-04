Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Down 6.5%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.65. 10,670,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 14,374,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after buying an additional 1,297,737 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.