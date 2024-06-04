Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Fossil Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.24. 405,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,110. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fossil Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,869,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,022 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,023 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

