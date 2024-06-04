Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Fossil Group Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of FOSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.24. 405,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,110. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $65.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.15.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 37.15% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter.
About Fossil Group
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
