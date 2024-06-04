Flow 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.18 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $30.18 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,510,362,347 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

