Flare Price Tops $0.0292 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Flare has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $18.95 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,905,358,674 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,888,732,709.94171 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02891507 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,247,457.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

