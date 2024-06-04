Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.78

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 1606912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Five9 Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Five9 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Five9 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

