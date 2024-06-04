Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.53.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.84. Five Below has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

