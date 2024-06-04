First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Position Increased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. First Watch Restaurant Group makes up about 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $95,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of FWRG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.09. 504,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,287. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FWRG

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.