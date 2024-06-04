First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
