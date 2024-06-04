First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 7,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Get First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2998 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 49,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.