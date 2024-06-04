First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 1.1%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.65 and last traded at $69.20. 47,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 79,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

