First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,456,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.