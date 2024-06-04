First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ FCEF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a market cap of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
