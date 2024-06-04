First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FTGS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. 104,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,775. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

