First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $331.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $331.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,985 shares of company stock worth $13,559,316. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

