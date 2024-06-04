First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $268.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.84.

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.49. 909,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,728. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $286.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,985 shares of company stock worth $13,559,316. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

