First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,788 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First Solar by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 304,592.2% in the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,985 shares of company stock valued at $13,559,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.62. The company had a trading volume of 318,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,253. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

