First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

FIBK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

