Financial Survey: Fortrea (FTRE) versus Its Competitors

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fortrea to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortrea and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fortrea $3.11 billion -$3.40 million -17.88 Fortrea Competitors $1.01 billion -$125.17 million 4.49

Fortrea has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Fortrea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Fortrea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortrea and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortrea -4.11% 4.76% 1.87% Fortrea Competitors -3,334.93% -1,311.64% -38.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fortrea and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortrea 1 4 5 1 2.55 Fortrea Competitors 308 1200 2087 33 2.51

Fortrea presently has a consensus target price of $32.78, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Fortrea’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortrea is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fortrea beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc., a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum. The Enabling Services segment provides patient access and clinical trial technology solutions to customers that streamline complex randomization and optimize the trial drug supply process. The company offers delivery models that include full service, functional service provider, and hybrid service structures. It also offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services, as well as consulting services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations. Fortrea Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

